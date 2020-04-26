wrestling / News

WWE News: Shawn Michaels & Tommaso Ciampa Analyze Triple H Match, Kane’s Championship Victories Video

April 26, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWF Unforgiven 1999

– WWE has posted a new video with Shawn Michaels amd Tommaso Ciampa looking at Triple H’s match with Michaels in 2003. You can see the WWE Playback episode below:

– The latest WWE Milestone video looks at Kane’s Championship wins:

