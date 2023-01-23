Shawn Michaels Recollects The Toughest Aspect Of His Hour-Long Bout With John Cena

In a recent interview with WWE’s The Bump, Shawn Michaels shared his memories of his famous 2007 match against John Cena that lasted nearly an hour (per Wrestling Inc). Michaels related the most difficult aspect of such a performance in his mind and also praised Cena as a co-performer in that type of ordeal. You can read a few highlights from Michaels and watch the complete episode below.

On the most difficult aspect of this particular bout: “The hardest thing is, like, ‘Geez man, we just did 13 days over here.’ This is the end of the tour and John and I had to go an hour. No, look, there is no better guy to do it with than John, honestly, and I’ll say this — it sounds strange, but because, you know, it’s not a full hour and you feel like in your mind, even though you’re not dealing with commercial breaks, it’s not, it was really easy.”

On what makes Cena such a good counterpart in this sort of event: “John is, is such a dream to work with, John and I got along very well. It was a fantastic night and I had a chemistry with John that was darn near effortless … It was absolutely a piece of cake because you know, it was just a lot of fun.”