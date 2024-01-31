Shawn Michaels Weighs In On Trick Williams’ Organic Rise In NXT

Shawn Michaels is very proud of Trick Williams for coming into his own in NXT. The NXT head recently spoke with the Battleground Podcast and praised Williams, who is set to challenge Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Championship at Vengeance Day this coming weekend. You can see the highlights below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc):

On Williams’ rise in NXT: “You watch Trick, to step out of the shadow of Carmelo Hayes and then begin to start something that’s almost like a groundswell that we haven’t seen before. It’s when it happens from the very beginning, it’s ever organic and you watch it just get bigger and bigger.”

On williams stepping out into his own: “Then to watch him do that, and to get to be a part of it to help guide and nurture along the way has just been a sheer joy for me to the both of them… When you see him run out on SmackDown and listen to the entire arena chanting, ‘Whoop that Trick,’ that’s when you know. It’s something even bigger than I think he imagined.”