Various News: Shawn Michaels Comments on End of UK Tour, Curt Hawkins on the Continuation of His Losing Streak
– WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels posted a tweet on the end of his tour in the UK with Inside The Ropes. You can check out his comments on completing the tour below.
As I get ready to leave & head to NY, I have to Thank EVERYONE who came out to seem me along this tour. Ireland/UK, Thank you all so much for a fantastic time!!!
— Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) January 20, 2018
– Curt Hawkins commented on losing 159 matches in a Raw after last night’s WWE house show in Reading. According to Hawkins, he lost in two matches last night.
Somehow I managed to lose twice tonight…
I don’t know if that’s awesome or absolutely pathetic.
Oh, well.
0-159.#WWEReading
— Brian Myers (@TheCurtHawkins) January 20, 2018