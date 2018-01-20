 

Various News: Shawn Michaels Comments on End of UK Tour, Curt Hawkins on the Continuation of His Losing Streak

January 20, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Shawn Michaels

– WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels posted a tweet on the end of his tour in the UK with Inside The Ropes. You can check out his comments on completing the tour below.

– Curt Hawkins commented on losing 159 matches in a Raw after last night’s WWE house show in Reading. According to Hawkins, he lost in two matches last night.

