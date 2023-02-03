Shawn Michaels Gives Update On Ilja Dragunov & Meiko Satomura’s NXT Status

Ilja Dragunov and Meiko Satomura haven’t been seen in NXT for a little while, and Shawn Michaels gave an update on their status. Michaels spoke on the media call promoting NXT Vengeance Day about the two, who came over to NXT when NXT UK went on hiatus but haven’t been seen since October.

“Much like several months ago, we want them here and love having them here,” Michaels said (per Fightful). “A lot of it is availability, a lot of it is, as you said, visa issues. A lot of it, also, that is a big career move and life difference. Those are all things we want people to consider before they make that move.”

He continued, “Nothing would thrill me more than to have Ilja and Meiko here on a regular basis. They are phenomenal talent. We’re thrilled about Gallus being back and Tyler (Bate) being back. As far as who is to come in the future, a lot of that is up to the talent themselves and, also, there are visa issues, but we’re waiting on a long-term commitment from some people and we understand that’s not an easy decision to make.”