wrestling / News
Shawn Michaels Gives Update On Wendy Choo’s Injury Recovery
July 27, 2023 | Posted by
Wendy Choo has been out of action since May, and Shawn Michaels gave an update on her injury status on Thursday. Choo has been out of action with an injury and Michaels talked about her status on the NXT Great American Bash media call.
“Still coming along,” Michaels said (per Fightful). “Still rehabbing her injuries. Hopefully she will be back soon. We’re very good, as is our talent, very good about making sure they are 100% ready to go. My understanding is everything is progressing well, but she’s still a ways off before she will be seen in action.”
Choo was written off of TV in May through an attack by the mysterious assailant that turned out to be Blair Davenport.
More Trending Stories
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls Convincing Sting To Turn Heel In TNA, Concern Around Kurt Angle In ’08
- Booker T Thinks Ilja Dragunov Is One Big Win Away From Becoming ‘The Guy,’ Talks Baron Corbin In NXT
- Ted DiBiase On His First Impression Of Junkyard Dog, Recalls JYD’s Blinding Storyline With Freebirds
- Hulk Hogan Says He’s Turned Down Several Reality Shows, Films & More