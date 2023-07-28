Shawn Michaels Gives Update On Wendy Choo’s Injury Recovery

Wendy Choo has been out of action since May, and Shawn Michaels gave an update on her injury status on Thursday. Choo has been out of action with an injury and Michaels talked about her status on the NXT Great American Bash media call.

“Still coming along,” Michaels said (per Fightful). “Still rehabbing her injuries. Hopefully she will be back soon. We’re very good, as is our talent, very good about making sure they are 100% ready to go. My understanding is everything is progressing well, but she’s still a ways off before she will be seen in action.”

Choo was written off of TV in May through an attack by the mysterious assailant that turned out to be Blair Davenport.