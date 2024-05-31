Shawn Michaels Weighs In On NXT Crossovers, Teases ‘Exciting Announcements’ To Come

Shawn Michaels has hinted of some more NXT crossovers to come, noting that some big announcements are coming. It has been reported that WWE and TNA are likely to work together more following Jordynne Grace’s appearance on NXT TV and her challenging Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Title at Battleground. Michaels was asked about NXT’s potential future crossover appearances in an interview with KTNV Channel 13 in Las Vegas, and he suggested there are more big announcements to come.

“Well look, obviously a lot of those decisions get made by people above me,” he began (per Fightful). “But look, I have no doubt that there’s gonna be some very exciting announcements coming down the pipe, let’s put it that way. I will say this, again, it comes back to wanting to entertain the people that do this and you just said it, for fans, we have wanted A, B, and C for so long.”

He continued, “I don’t know. I guess with those of us that get to do this behind the scenes, those are things that we’ve wanted to see, why not see if we can bring you guys one of these things you’ve been looking for. Obviously a very exciting time to be a wrestling fan and we’ll see how much of it culminates Battleground on June 9, I’m sure a lot of things are going to be going on that night, so I wouldn’t miss it.”