Shawn Michaels Says William Regal Will Likely Cameo On NXT Again

William Regal made his on-screen WWE TV return on NXT last week, and Shawn Michaels says he’s likely to cameo again. Regal appeared on the January 23rd episode where he named Ava as the new General Manager of the brand, his first appearance on WWE TV since 2022. Michaels was asked about Regal’s NXT TV future on the media call promoting NXT Vengeance Day on Thursday.

“He came down here recently to endorse our new GM Ava,” Michaels said (per Fightful). “She’s already wielding pretty good power and doing a good job. As he mentioned to Ava, his phone is always open, he is there for her counsel in any way he can help.”

Michaels continued, “Here at NXT, when you have a staple and a foundational person like William Regal, you have to have more than just one shot with him here and there. I think everybody was extremely excited about his brief cameo on NXT television. I have no doubt we will have some other cameos by William Regal in the future as well.”