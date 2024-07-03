Shawn Michaels Would Love to Work With Joe Hendry Again In The Future

Shawn Michaels believes in Joe Hendry and says he’d love to have the opportunity to work with the TNA star again. Hendry made an appearance on NXT TV last month as part of the 25-man NXT Championship #1 contender’s battle royal. He had a digital exclusive on-screen argument with Shawn Michaels after the fact, and the NXT head spoke working about Hendry during the NXT Heatwave media call.

“Clearly, you could see what it is,” Michaels said (per Fightful). “It was my first time meeting Joe. Even for me, not being the most skilled social media guy, you see his stuff all the time on social media. Clearly, he’s a bright young man. The short dealings that I had with him, I liked him a great deal. Nothing would thrill me more than to have the opportunity to work with Joe Hendry in the future. I think he would tell you the same thing.”

Michaels continued, “He’s somebody that wants to continue to grow and move up. Right now, nothing to add at this point in time. He’s a young man that’s very bright and has a bright future. I appreciate the way he’s generated this on his own. That always speaks well of somebody. Thinking outside of the box. He’s obviously done that and I appreciate the intellect that it takes for somebody to grow outside of the wheelhouse they are in.”

No word as of yet on if Hendry might pop on NXT TV via the WWE/TNA crossover partnership.