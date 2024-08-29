wrestling / News
WWE News: Shawn Michaels Talks WWE Performance Center, Top 10 Sid Vicious Moments
August 29, 2024 | Posted by
– A new video from TKO sees Shawn Michaels provide a look at the WWE Performance Center. TKO posted the video to Twitter on Thursday with HBK talking about the work at the PC. The tweet reads:
“Step inside the @WWE Performance Center with @ShawnMichaels, SVP of Talent Development! Watch as he shares his wisdom and takes us through the ultimate training ground where future WWE stars are made.”
– The WWE YouTube account posted the latest WWE Top 10 video, looking at the late Sid Vicious’ greatest moments:
