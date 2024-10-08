Shawn Michaels Praises WWE’s Recruiting Team: ‘They Do a Phenomenal Job’

Shawn Michaels won’t take credit for WWE’s recruitment of star college athletes and says that’s a credit to their recruiting team. Michaels appeared on the Ringer Wrestling Show and was asked about WWE’s recruitment process, with the hosts using the joke that he must have a wild Internet Explorer history.

“As much as I wish it was (all me recruiting), I don’t even know what the Internet Explorer page is,” Michaels said (per Fightful). “I’ve seen that, and I would love to take credit for that, but we have a phenomenal recruiting crew in place. They do an unbelievable job of spanning the globe and the universities and other sports across this great nation, finding these young athletes.”

He continued, “Those tryouts, yes, we certainly boil it down and pick the ones who make it in the door in Orlando, but it comes from a vast and wide net cast out by the talent development crew both in Orlando and Stamford reaching out to these athletes. Nothing amuses me more than to think I have that kind of time to do all that, but there is a whole great group of people behind the scenes helping us with that.”

NXT airs tonight from St. Louis, Missouri on The CW.