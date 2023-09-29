Shawn Michaels Comments On Recent WWE Releases, Having To Adjust Creatively

During a media call to promote NXT No Mercy (via Fightful), Shawn Michaels commented on the recent releases from WWE, which included several names from the NXT brand. WWE let go over twenty wrestlers earlier this month.

HBK said: “Dana Brooke is something that caught us by surprise a little bit because we had a nice story going on there. I hope this doesn’t sound insensitive, this is not the first time that we’ve gone through this. It is something that, I’ll say this, in my world now, maybe I’ve grown a little bit, these things don’t throw me into chaos and I don’t get too nervous or too upset. We trying not to let the highs take us too high or the lows to take us down too low. We’ve made adjustments. The talent that come from main roster, I just enjoy the time with them, I really do. I feel like we give them a love and passion back for this line of work. I feel they are all better performers, whether they go back to the main roster or go somewhere else. I do know that their experience with us is always a positive one. That’s something that is important to me, that they have that experience here in NXT. Those would be the two because those are the two we had the deepest storylines with down here. Those are always times you have to make adjustments creatively. We’ve done that in the case of Mustafa and we’re going to do that in the case of Dana.“