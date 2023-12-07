As previously reported, Wes Lee had to withdraw from NXT Deadline due to a back injury, which will require surgery. It was noted that he’s expected to be out between 8-12 months. During a media call to promote the PPV (via Fightful), Shawn Michaels said that the decision to pull Lee from the event was a last-minute one, after Lee felt he couldn’t do the match.

Lee was scheduled to face Dominik Mysterio for the NXT North American Championship and was replaced by Dragon Lee. Michaels said:

“Well, the decision with Wes was pretty darn close to last minute. Wes has been struggling for quite some time, I certainly didn’t know the depth of it. Obviously, we get medical reports, but it was a decision that Wes made on his own, as he should. Clearly, he’s a young man that goes out there and performs like few others and he had a huge match already going into this premium live event looking for the North American Championship, but just a day or two before, we had a long talk and he just did not think he could make it through the match with the pain that he was in. That was a decision that he and our medical team made, it is the best decision for Wes and that is the only thing in my mind that’s important right now. All of this was last minute, Wes, to his credit, was doing everything he could do to get himself ready for this, but it wasn’t meant to be. So, we made the last-minute decision I guess less than 24 hours with Dragon Lee. I’ll say this, there’s obviously story there from before with Dragon Lee. From a selfish standpoint, for me, I was so looking forward and enjoying having him in NXT, but I’d be lying if I didn’t say that I didn’t have him as long as I wanted to. He’s something that, again, I felt like would be a fantastic match. He’s somebody that I happen to personally enjoy and like, not just as a performer, but as a human being. I know there were matchups that were still on the table for me in NXT, so I thought that if there was any possibility of those matches being able to happen, that Dragon Lee would be the best fit. It’s great to have him in NXT, even if it’s for just a little bit longer.“