Shawn Phoenix Comments Explains His Botched 450 Splash, Talks Criticism Over the Spot

– Shawn Phoenix appeared on the Wrestling With Reality podcast and discussed his botched 450 splash at an October show that gave him a broken skull. The move saw Phoenix overshoot the table and he hit his head on the floor instead of going through the table as planned. As WZ notes, Phoenix suffered a broken skull as well as bleeding from the brain, a broken ear canal, leaking spinal fluid from his ear, a concussion, paralysis in the left side of his face, and a torn tendon in his thumb.

The spot brought a lot of criticism onto Phoenix, including Glenn “Disco Inferno” Gillberti calling the it “The evolution of wrestling….poorly trained marks doing stupid shit that ends up as a twitter gif.” Highlights from Phoenix’s interview are below, per WZ’s Bill Pritchard:

On how the botched move happened: “I have been able to watch the footage and determine what I did wrong, if you’d like me to shed some light on that. Doing the move from the top rope—any move from the top rope, you stand on the ropes and face the mat—you have your left foot on the left side of the turnbuckle pad, and your right foot on the right side so you have a strong base. With [the move to the outside that caused the injury], I was on the turnbuckle, the metal piece of machinery that connects the post to the ropes. I was standing on that, basically like a tightrope—it was going horizontal through the soles of my feet—because of that I didn’t have the same base or foundation to support myself. I was basically balancing against a tightrope, and I can actually see [in the footage] that I was leaning at an angle before I jumped, so no matter which way I jumped, I would have overshot it.”

On receiving criticism online over the botched move: “It’s so easy to criticize a no name guy in [a GIF] on Twitter, they don’t know how severely I was affected. They don’t know what I went through. It’s super easy—I’m a nobody to them—so of course people are going to bad mouth me. I wanted to get it out there because I genuinely want to put a face and an injury together for a young kid that might have felt as invincible as I did, and stop and think that these risks are real. Seeing how it affected my local Pittsburgh peers, hopefully it can change another life for the better. It takes so much to upset me; I’m so positive and words don’t mean anything to me. It’s just a reaction, and it seriously takes a lot to upset me. Surprisingly, only a handful of wrestling personalities have badmouthed me, but a lot of the replies have been positive, so that’s really cool. The fans—the people that I don’t know, those fans that have badmouthed me—that legitimately makes me laugh. They don’t care about me, they don’t know me, but they’re just looking to feel whole by chopping me down. It’s so silly to think that this random person is mad because I did this flip and I hurt myself; quit lying to yourself, you don’t care about me. You want to look smart and you want to look bigger than you are, which I think is hilarious. That being said, I try to reply to everyone that takes time out of their day to give me an opinion. I feel like that’s the least that I can do if they were so motivated to give their input, not necessarily to argue, but to shed some light.”

On moving on from the injury: “I don’t want to be defined by this injury, and I feel like if I couldn’t do anything because of it, I’d be admitting defeat. I may think twice about doing a high-risk maneuver, but I don’t plan on changing anything. If anything, I plan on adding more things to my move set. I’m thinking about ‘oh this is a cool move’ or I should really do a Skull Crushing Finale—that’s funny because I broke my skull. I don’t plan on taking anything away.”