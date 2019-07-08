wrestling / News

Shawn Spears Approved For Limitless Wrestling Event

July 8, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
We reported last night that AEW had pulled Shawn Spears from a Limitless Wrestling event on Friday in Portland, Maine for a “video shoot.” The independent promotion announced the news on their social media, noting that Tommy Dreamer would replace him against Anthony Greene.

Late last night, Limitless updated their story on Instagram and revealed that AEW has gone ahead and cleared Spears for the show. They wrote:

