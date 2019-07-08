wrestling / News
Shawn Spears Approved For Limitless Wrestling Event
We reported last night that AEW had pulled Shawn Spears from a Limitless Wrestling event on Friday in Portland, Maine for a “video shoot.” The independent promotion announced the news on their social media, noting that Tommy Dreamer would replace him against Anthony Greene.
Late last night, Limitless updated their story on Instagram and revealed that AEW has gone ahead and cleared Spears for the show. They wrote:

We’ve got some outstanding news to share before the night closes. @allelitewrestling has now cleared Shawn Spears to appear and participate in the 2019 Vacationland Cup THIS FRIDAY in Portland! We can’t thank AEW enough for approving this one day ahead of their upcoming event in Jacksonville! VIP Packages will now include the Tommy Dreamer Trading Card + a free Shawn Spears 8×10 + autograph! We’ll have an update on the #VLC2019 bracket dropping tomorrow!
