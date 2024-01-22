Shawn Spears Reportedly Backstage At Recent TNA Impact Tapings

Fightful Select reports that former AEW wrestler Shawn Spears was backstage at this past weekend’s TNA Impact tapings in Florida. Spears lives in the area, and reportedly met with TNA President Scott D’Amore for around 20 minutes at Gorilla position.

Other free agents backstage include Mace, Mansoor and Alex Zayne. A couple of free agents are set to meet with those in charge, along with others.

TNA has had several roster changes since the rebrand. Trinity, Deonna Purrazzo and Sami Callihan have all departed, while Nic Nemeth, Ash by Elegance and the Grizzled Young Veterans have joined.