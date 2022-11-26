Shawn Spears Says Cassie Lee Is Focused On Being a Mom, Comments On Her Wrestling Future

Cassie Lee is taking time off from the ring to be a mom, and husband Shawn Spears recently weighed in on a possible return for her. Lee and Spears announced in August that they were having their first child, and Spears was asked about Lee in a recent virtual signing for K&S Wrestlefest. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Lee taking time off to be a mom: “Right now, It’s just all about being a mom. Same with me. Dad first, everything else, second.”

On Lee’s possible future in wrestling: “Ask her again in like six months, it might be different. People change and they change their opinions all the time… I think her and Jess[ie McKay] scratched the surface of what they’re capable of. So selfishly, I’d like to see them in the ring again.”