Various News: Shawn Spears Promotes Chairman Shirt, Bret Hart and Scott Steiner Appearing at Big Time Wrestling Event in August

– Shawn Spears is taking advantage of the heat garnered after hitting Cody Rhodes with a chair at Fyter Fest. He has a new shirt out that says “The Chairman” on it. You can check out Spears’ tweet below. Shawn Spears will face Cody Rhodes at All Out next month.

– Big Time Wrestling has announced an upcoming event in Queens, New York on Saturday, August 24. It will be a fundraising event for a local little league team at Padavan/Preller Field. WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart is set to appear at the event, along with Scott Steiner, Jack Swagger, The Boogeyman, Demolition, Swoggle, and more.

Also set for the event, The Hard Foundation (Teddy Hart & Davey Boy Smith Jr.) w/ Bret Hart vs. The Lucha Brothers (Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix). It will be a Best 2-out-of-3 Falls Match. More ticket details are available at the above link.