Various News: Natalya’s Mother’s Day Blog, Shawn Spears To Take On Colt Cabana, Scorpio Sky And Dezmond Xavier Face-To-Face Ahead Of Their WrestleCircus Match

— WWE Superstar Natalya took to a blog on the Calgary Sun earlier this week for an impassioned blog about Mother’s Day, comparing moms to superheroes.

— Shawn Spears – formerly known as Tye Dillinger in WWE – is set to face Colt Cabana on July 19th at RCW Is The Perfect 10. He tweeted about the event, which you can see below:

Well, this should be damn fun. Just like old times huh @ColtCabana ? Tickets available at: https://t.co/s2Uwz7jGEC See you soon @rcwforever pic.twitter.com/w0i90ouVdb — Shawn Spears (@Perfec10n) May 11, 2019

— Dezmond Xavier and Scorpio Sky met in a face-to-face days before their match at WrestleCircus’ Encore event. The meeting between friends began nice enough with the two both suggesting the other would win, but once Scorpio agreed that he’d take him down, tensions began to rise. You can see the clip below: