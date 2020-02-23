Shawn Spears Discusses His Infamous Chair Shot On Cody Rhodes, On AEW’s Decision To Reveal That The Chair Was Gimmicked

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Shawn Spears discussed his infamous chair shot to Cody Rhodes’ head at Fyter Fest 2019 that left him bleeding, and whether the chair was gimmicked. Highlights are below.

On his now infamous chair shot on Cody Rhodes and if the chair was gimmicked: “It’s funny because if the chair was gimmicked, then nothing would have went wrong, so clearly the chair wasn’t fully gimmicked, it’s a steel chair, there’s gonna be a part of it that isn’t doctored in any way, shape, or form and that was a concern of ours throughout the evening, we were going through the chairs, there was two separate ones, there was one chair and then there was a backup chair just in case we lost one or whatever like that, they were both the exact same, nothing different, it’s just one of those things where a fraction of a centimeter was off, either I was too far away, and when I asked even Cody, he said, ‘I leaned in too much,’ and it’s like, ‘No, it’s no one’s, really, fault, it was a moment in time, it’s what we did, I swang for the fences, you leaned in,’ and it’s just that one little bit caught him.”

On how the segment worked from a storyline standpoint: “In terms of storyline, it came off best case scenario. Personally, the guy’s a very good friend of mine, I don’t want to put 10 staples in his head, but it is wrestling, things happen, I’m pretty sure I’ll be on the tail end of a bad shot at some point too, in the next two years before I wrap things up.”

On AEW’s decision to reveal that the chair was gimmicked: “I thought it was premature, I thought we could’ve, if they hadn’t, I would have probably capitalized on the situation more, I would have taken the reigns in terms of exactly what happened was supposed to. But in a world where concussions are a serious thing, that was the main concern, it wasn’t the blood or the staples, it was to make sure he was physically, mentally OK, and he was, that was the first thing the doctors checked out. He was at the desk running the rest of the show literally half an hour later, still head wrapped, still in his gear, still blood dripping off the back of his neck.”

