Shawn Spears and Cody Rhodes Continue Feud at C4 Fighting 9 (Video)
– AEW stars Cody Rhodes and Shawn Spears continued their feud last night at Capital City Championship Combat’s (C4) Fighting 9 event. Cody Rhodes and MJF were in action at the event and beat the team of Tabernak De Team. After the match, Shawn Spears made a surprise appearance, first knocking down MJF, and then he got into a brawl with Rhodes.
At one point, Rhodes attempted to hit Rhodes with a chair before MJF intervened. Rhodes attempted to hit Spears with the Cross Rhodes, but Spears escaped and got out of the ring. You can check out some footage and some photos of the incident that were posted on Twitter.
The Fighting 9 event was held last night in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. Proceeds for the event went to the Canadian Cancer Society. Spears and Rhodes will get a chance to settle their issues at AEW All Out. The event is scheduled for August 31 at the Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.
