Shawn Spears Comments on AEW Battle of the Belts VII Entrance

– Earlier today, AEW star Shawn Spears commented on his entrance for last Saturday’s Battle of the Belts VII event. Shawn Spears wrote, “Tell me a better entrance in the game today…Don’t worry, I’ll wait. 🎶PLAY IT LOUD!! 🎶 #TheChairman #AEW @AEW”

At AEW Battle of the Belts VII, Luchasaurus defeated Shawn Spears to retain the TNT Championship.