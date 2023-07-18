wrestling / News

Shawn Spears Comments on AEW Battle of the Belts VII Entrance

July 18, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Rampage Shawn Spears Image Credit: AEW

– Earlier today, AEW star Shawn Spears commented on his entrance for last Saturday’s Battle of the Belts VII event. Shawn Spears wrote, “Tell me a better entrance in the game today…Don’t worry, I’ll wait. 🎶PLAY IT LOUD!! 🎶 #TheChairman #AEW @AEW”

At AEW Battle of the Belts VII, Luchasaurus defeated Shawn Spears to retain the TNT Championship.

