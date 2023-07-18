wrestling / News
Shawn Spears Comments on AEW Battle of the Belts VII Entrance
July 18, 2023 | Posted by
– Earlier today, AEW star Shawn Spears commented on his entrance for last Saturday’s Battle of the Belts VII event. Shawn Spears wrote, “Tell me a better entrance in the game today…Don’t worry, I’ll wait. 🎶PLAY IT LOUD!! 🎶 #TheChairman #AEW @AEW”
At AEW Battle of the Belts VII, Luchasaurus defeated Shawn Spears to retain the TNT Championship.
Tell me a better entrance in the game today…
Don’t worry, I’ll wait.
🎶PLAY IT LOUD!! 🎶 #TheChairman #AEW @AEW pic.twitter.com/xOboluhol7
— Shawn Spears™️ (@ShawnSpears) July 18, 2023
