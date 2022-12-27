wrestling / News
Shawn Spears Comments on AEW Status: ‘Not Going There Anytime Soon’
December 27, 2022 | Posted by
– Earlier today, AEW wrestler Shawn Spears responded to a fan comment on his TV status on Twitter. He wrote, “Don’t hold your breath…Not going there anytime soon.” You can view that exchange below.
As noted, Spears and wife Cassie Lee are expecting their first child together. Spears last wrestled for AEW during an October edition of Rampage in Toronto.
Don’t hold your breath…
Not going there anytime soon. https://t.co/cAjWqeDmcT
— Shawn Spears™️ (@ShawnSpears) December 27, 2022