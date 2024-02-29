wrestling / News

Shawn Spears Comments on His WWE NXT Return

February 29, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Shawn Spears WWE NXT 2-27-24 Image Credit: WWE

As noted, Shawn Spears made his WWE NXT return last Tuesday night. He has since commented on the return and attack on Ridge Holland on social media. He wrote, “Sometimes, the Truth hurts. But if it comes from me…It always will. @WWENXT @WWE 🪑”

You can see the message he shared on his X account below:

