wrestling / News
Shawn Spears Comments on His WWE NXT Return
February 29, 2024 | Posted by
– As noted, Shawn Spears made his WWE NXT return last Tuesday night. He has since commented on the return and attack on Ridge Holland on social media. He wrote, “Sometimes, the Truth hurts. But if it comes from me…It always will. @WWENXT @WWE 🪑”
You can see the message he shared on his X account below:
👀
👉 https://t.co/ULwXXvzsFe pic.twitter.com/S6j20WJEUM
— WWE (@WWE) February 29, 2024
Sometimes, the Truth hurts.
But if it comes from me…
It always will. @WWENXT @WWE 🪑 https://t.co/5Ym4muYyWq
— Shawn Spears™️ (@ShawnSpears) February 29, 2024