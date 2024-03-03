Shawn Spears Set To Compete At NXT Roadblock

Following his surprising return on last week’s NXT, Shawn Spears will be in action at NXT Roadblock. WWE announced on Sunday that Spears, who returned and attacked Ridge Holland on last week’s show, will be competing at Tuesday’s special episode of NXT. No opponent was announced.

The updated card for the show, which airs Tuesday night on USA Network, is:

* NXT Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Tony D’Angelo vs. Carmelo Hayes

* WWE Women’s Tag Championship Match; Kabuki Warriors vs. Lyra Valkyria & Tatum Paxley

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin vs. Andre Chase & Duke Hudson

* Asylum Match: Dijak vs. Joe Gacy

* Shawn Spears vs. TBA