– During a recent interview with Wrestlezone.com, AEW wrestler Shawn Spears discussed his role in AEW and being more selfish in his creative plans for TV. Below are some highlights:

Shawn Spears on his role in AEW: “So whether or not I’m going to be highlighted coming back, I don’t think that’s going to be a thing. I think my role is pretty set in AEW. For lack of a better — I don’t care anymore. I wanna go out and have banger matches. I wanna wrestle Jay Whites, I wanna wrestle FTR, I wanna wrestle Wardlow, I wanna wrestle Max and all these guys because I’m winding down. My time is coming to an end. I want to have banger matches before I’m done, get it out of my system and ride off into the sunset.”

Spears on being more selfish about his future creative in AEW: “If you’re not prepared for or you want to constantly fight against, it’s gonna kind of make things unenjoyable for you as an individual. So coming back, I am going to be a little more selfish in regards to what I can control. A few things you will see on TV, whether it be Dynamite, Rampage, going forward have come from me. Whether win, lose, or draw, it was probably my idea,” he explained. “Because believe it or not, or whatever anyone else wants to think, I’ve been doing this for 21 years and I’ve getting paid at a very high level for over 14, so I know what I’m doing. I’m not afraid to put that foot forward anymore. I’m not afraid to put my voice out there, and I’m not afraid to send a bunch of text messages. Whether they’re answered or not is a different story, but I don’t care. I just want to enjoy the remaining time that I have and control what I can control.”

Shawn Spears wrestled on last week’s edition of AEW Rampage, teaming with Ricky Starks in a losing effort against The Bullet Club’s Juice Robinson and Jay White.