Shawn Spears Says He’s Been Impressed By Many In NXT, Praises Future Of Women’s Division

Shawn Spears speaks very highly of those in NXT, noting that the future of the women’s division is going to be bright. Spears returned to NXT in February and has reportedly been producing for the brand in addition to his on-camera work. During a Twitter Q&A, he was asked who on the brand has impressed him thus far.

Spears answered:

“There’s been a few standouts. And I have high expectations. I will definitely say this: The future of the WWE/NXT Women’s division is gonna be insanely good.”

https://x.com/ShawnSpears/status/1792367810301354160