Various News: Brandi Rhodes & Shawn Spears Tweet About JR Interview, SCU Backstage Interview, MLW Africa TV Deal

– Brandi Rhodes and Shawn Spears tweeted about Jim Ross interviewing Shawn Spears. The full interview will air on the first episode of The Road to All Out which debuts on Wednesday on AEW’s YouTube page.

Can’t wait to hear what this bitch gotta say… https://t.co/pVks301d4G — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) July 16, 2019

The Road to #AEWAllOut will premier exclusively on #AEW's Official @youtube channel this Wednesday, July 17th at 8pm EST. It will feature @JRsBBQ one on one interview with @Perfec10n pic.twitter.com/XBCgiktp4f — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 16, 2019

– AEW has released this backstage video from Fight for the Fallen featuring Alicia Atout interviewing SCU. In the interview, SCU talk about how they want to face the Lucha Brothers again, how they have no fear, and how they have “no f*cks” to give.

– MLW has announced a new deal to air Fusion TV in Africa. Their press release is below.

MLW to air in Africa on StarTimes

Major League Wrestling’s flagship series FUSION to air for first time in Africa

AFRICA – Major League Wrestling, announced today it has entered into an agreement to broadcast its flagship weekly hour-long program MLW Fusion non-exclusively in Africa on StarTimes.

The partnership will commence this summer with weekly episodes of MLW FUSION.

“The African region is extremely important to Major League Wrestling, and we are thrilled to begin this partnership with StarTimes to bring MLW to our fans in Africa,” said Court Bauer, MLW’s founder and CEO.

StarTimes Media, a well-recognized pay TV provider with over 9 million subscribers worldwide, has facilitated the transmission of more than 80 local and international channels over the StarTimes platform.

StarTimes has seven of their own original channels, with content covering news, sports, music, movies, TV series, entertainment and documentaries.

StarTimes services are available in over ten African countries, including Nigeria,Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, and Sudan, as well as two broadcasting centers in Dar es Salaam & Abuja.

