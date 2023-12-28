Shawn Spears Leaving AEW After Five Years, Spears Thanks Company

In a statement on Twitter, Shawn Spears announced that he is leaving AEW after five years with the company, thanking them and the fans.

He wrote: “What a wonderful time it has been. Thank you @AEW for allowing me to be there from the ground level. It’s been a fantastic 5 years of growth and personal development. This is a personal choice and one that is best for me and my family at this time. Thank you to all, staff and talent alike for the memories. Most importantly, to the incredible fans of ALL professional wrestling: I love you guys. I really do.”

Fightful Select reports that Spears’ contract with AEW expires at the end of the month and he’ll be a free agent on January 1. The departure was said to be an amicable one.

Spears’ last AEW match was at the All Out Zero Hour show, and before that his last Dynamite match was in May 2022.

