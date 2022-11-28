Shawn Spears Says Ultimate Warrior Made Him Want To Be a Wrestler, Has a Love-Hate Relationship With Wrestling

On a recent episode of The Sessions, AEW Wrestler Shawn Spears talked with Renee Paquette about how he fell in love with wrestling, the moment he knew it was what he wanted to do, and his love-hate relationship with the business. Read some highlights below:

On his first big wrestling memory: “I remember being like seven or eight. I was over at my uncle’s house. A bunch of the kids were there. We were watching a pay-per-view; I can’t remember which one it was for the life of me. I was sitting at the back with a couple of my cousins and my two uncles were sitting on opposite sides of the room. All I remember is the Ultimate Warrior came out. I used to love the Ultimate Warrior when I was a kid. How could you not? The tassells, the hair, the make-up and all that stuff. I can’t remember who he was wrestling. It might have been Rick Rude or Honky Tonk Man.”

On what in that moment made him want to become a pro wrestler: “But when [Warrior] beat [his opponent], my two uncles — not kids — my two grown-man uncles jumped to their feet on opposite of the rooms and high-fived each other, they met in the middle. I just remember thinking whoa! That’s how I feel! I start high-fiving too. That was an incredible feeling. Now, knowing what I know, looking back on it. That might have been the moment where I went, I want to make my uncles do that. I want to make other grown men and other grown women [do that]. My two uncles high-fiving in the middle of all these children watching a pay-per-view.”

On having a love-hate relationship with wrestling: “The reality is that it’s been a love-hate relationship. It’s been up and down; a lot of down. There have been times when I hated this industry and the reason being is because it’s entertainment. Without pulling the curtain back too much, there are just things you’re not in control of. It can have a tendency to feel like you’re not good enough despite how hard you’re working; despite how much time or effort you’re giving to the industry. Despite what the audience may be doing. It just might not be your number. And this business doesn’t owe anybody anything. You’ve heard that before, and anybody who’s been in it for an extended period of time will agree. It moves on, with or without us.”

On being able to teach students and young wrestlers: “One thing I love doing is teaching. I’m able to prepare students, or even talent on the roster who have five-six-seven years in, when they’re frustrated and come to me and go “this is horseshit, what the?” I [can say]: “this is how it is, and it’s just temporary.” The bad times are temporary. The good times are temporary, too. You gotta take the good with the bad.”

If you use any of the above quotes, credit The Sessions h/t 411mania for the transcription.