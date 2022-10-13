wrestling / News
Shawn Spears Makes Return To AEW TV On Dynamite
October 12, 2022 | Posted by
Shawn Spears is back on AEW TV, making his return for the first time in five months on this week’s episode of Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw Spears come out as to be revealed as FTR’s tag team partner in their trios tag match against The Embassy on this week’s episode of Rampage.
Spears’ last appearance on AEW TV was on the May 25th episode of Dynamite where he faced Wardlow in a steel cage and came up short.
