Shawn Spears Says He Has Offscreen Responsibilities In WWE

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet for Insight (via Fightful, Shawn Spears noted that he had more to do in WWE than just wrestling, as he has several behind-the-scenes responsibilities. Spears returned to the WWE and the NXT brand earlier this year.

He said: “Yeah. My responsibilities are more than what you see on camera. I relish in that opportunity. I enjoy it. It’s a learning curve. It’s a lot, but being on TV for as long as I have and being able to multi-task on live television with 15 things happening at once that you have to aware of, I feel that has helped me behind the scenes, being able to adapt quickly. The best thing is, I know what a lot of young talent are going through. When they seize up or panic or have a great match, I know all of those feelings. When things go well, I’m able to be like, ‘Enjoy this. Remember what it feels like. There are going to be down points. Eye on the prize.’ When things don’t go well or are hard or they’re in a tough spot mentally, I’m able to really understand because I’ve had a lot of down points too. I’m able to understand and put myself in those shoes and I’m able to guide in the right way.“