Shawn Spears on the AEW & CM Punk Situation Being ‘Overall Sad’

– AEW talent Shawn Spears recently took part in a virtual signing with K&S Wrestlefest. During the signing, he commented the situation in AEW with CM Punk, noting that he finds it to be “overall sad.”

Shawn Spears stated (via WrestlingInc.com), “Sad, overall sad. That’s what I think. It’s sad. I wish it didn’t happen. That’s the other thing too, I wasn’t there. Most things do happen publicly, but I wasn’t there and I don’t have any first-hand knowledge.”

CM Punk was rumored to be involved in a backstage altercation following AEW All Out in September that included The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Ace Steel. It’s rumored that CM Punk and AEW are negotiating a buyout of the remainder of his contract. However, that’s not yet been confirmed.