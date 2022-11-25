wrestling / News
Shawn Spears On Why He’s Not With MJF Anymore On AEW TV
November 25, 2022 | Posted by
During a virtual signing for K&S Wrestlefest (via Wrestling Inc), Shawn Spears spoke about why he’s no longer paired with MJF on AEW television. Spears recently returned on the side of Wardlow, turning babyface in the process.
He said: “I think that was just the end of the story because the story was him (Wardlow) and Max. I was [just] a piece in that story. I think that was just — we had a great run, a great time, a lengthy, on TV every week kind of story that we were running. We timed it and capped it off at the perfect time.“
