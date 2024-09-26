Shawn Spears Says He Pitched WWE Return At 2024 Royal Rumble

Shawn Spears made his WWE NXT return in February, and he recently recalled pitching his return at the Royal Rumble. Spears looked back at his return to the company in his appearance on Insight With Chris Van Vliet and said that he came back just a little too late to make it into the Rumble.

“I shot my shot,” Spears recalled (h/t to per Fightful). “I was a little late. I was too late. It was too tight of a timeframe once everything had to be settled and finalized. It was tight. Things evolved and it was a last minute thing. Royal Rumble is a massive event every year for WWE. I just missed the bar.”

He continued, “I shot it out there and they were like, ‘Urgh, things are done and things are set.’ I was just down the street and I was ready, just in case. I had stuff made up just in case. Always be ready so you never have to get ready.”

Spears’ return to WWE was teased at NXT Vengeance Day before he made his return three weeks later. He is currently in a storyline with Brooks Jensen in NXT.