Shawn Spears Comments On Possible WWE Main Roster Move, Is Happy In NXT

Shawn Spears says that he’s happy on the WWE NXT roster and that it’s not his call if he gets moved to the main roster. Spears won the NXT North American Championship on this week’s show, and he was asked in an interview on Gabby AF recorded before the show about a potential main roster move.

“I’m not going anywhere,” Spears said (per Fightful). “This is the last stop. [Gabby says she wants to see him on the main roster]. I, no. I mean no in a sense where it’s not my call. If Hunter plucks me, a chicken, if he plucks me, it’s his call. If Shawn says, ‘Go up,’ it’s their call. Right now, I am very fulfilled, I’m very happy with where I am. I’m very happy with what I’m doing. I love this.”

He continued, “The awesome thing for me is that everybody on the main roster now, everybody in those top spots, to some degree. I’ve wrestled them somewhere. Developmental or in different companies, I’ve been with them, and now to see them all, I’m still a part of the machine. I’m still there. We’re just in different sections of the company. We’re all in it together, and that’s the beautiful thing, and I’m good with that.”

Spears won the title from Tony D’Angelo, marking his first championship reign in WWE.