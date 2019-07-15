wrestling / News

Various News: Shawn Spears Praises Cesaro After Extreme Rules, Matt Taven Throwing Out First Pitch at Red Sox Game

July 15, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Fight For the Fallen Shawn Spears

– Shawn Spears was impressed with Cesaro’s work against Aleister Black at Extreme Rules. The former WWE and current AEW star took to Twitter following Cesaro’s loss to Black, posting:

– ROH noted on Twitter that Matt Taven is throwing out the first pitch at tonight’s Boston Red Sox game:

