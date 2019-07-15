wrestling / News
Various News: Shawn Spears Praises Cesaro After Extreme Rules, Matt Taven Throwing Out First Pitch at Red Sox Game
– Shawn Spears was impressed with Cesaro’s work against Aleister Black at Extreme Rules. The former WWE and current AEW star took to Twitter following Cesaro’s loss to Black, posting:
Yep. @WWECesaro is beyond talented.
ANYONE who disagrees…go eat a pile of 💩
— Shawn Spears (@Perfec10n) July 15, 2019
– ROH noted on Twitter that Matt Taven is throwing out the first pitch at tonight’s Boston Red Sox game:
Ring Of Honor World Champion @MattTaven throws out the first pitch tonight at the @RedSox game! pic.twitter.com/WbzuejBzqR
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 15, 2019
