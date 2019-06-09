Shawn Spears Is Pulling For Hangman Page at All Out, Talks Double or Nothing Appearance

– Shawn Spears discussed his AEW debut at Double or Nothing in a new chat with Bill Apter. You can see the video and highlights below, in which Spears also talks about the Chris Jericho vs. Adam Page AEW World Title match at All Out:

On his AEW debut at Double or Nothing: “Well, it’s pretty common knowledge that I’m good friends with an executive vice president. And I’d heard the rumblings across the planet like everyone else, I heard about something special. So when the opportunity presented itself to be a part of it, it just so happened to fall in line with my whole 90 day [no-compete clause from WWE]. So that worked out perfectly in terms of timing, so once one thing ended, another door opened, and I go through that door without hesitation and it turned out to be the best decision I have made in recent memory.”

On the reaction to his appearance at DoN: “I just got a little bit of goosebumps when you said it, only because I had been out for a while. I had an injury prior to the three months leaving [WWE], so I hadn’t really stepped in the ring in quite some time. So when that happens, you never know how they are going to react. You hope they remember you, you hope they react and let’s be honest. The last two, two and a half years haven’t exactly been flattering to the eyes of the audience. So they were more than welcoming. You can’t put into words those kinds of reactions or feelings. It’s a feeling and it’s one of the best in the world.”

On who he thinks will win the AEW World Championship at All Out: “Well, no one loves Chris Jericho more than Chris Jericho. So you know, he’s gonna be gunning for it more than anyone else because he still feels he has something to prove, even though the guys’ resume speaks for itself. I’m pulling for Hangman. I think Hangman has a chance to make himself a worldwide, global star in one match, and that’s the match to do it in.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Bill Apter with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.