Shawn Spears Reportedly Set to Get a Manager in AEW

– Shawn Spears could get a mouthpiece in AEW, according to a new report. Fightful reports that Spears, who has become a big heel for AEW after his attack on Cody at Fyter Fest, will be getting a manager. The news is expected to be revealed on this week’s Road to All Out, though at this time the identify of the manager or if they will be revealed yet is not known.

Spears officially signed with AEW in mid-June and has appeared at all three of the company’s shows so far in Double or Nothing, Fyter Fest and Fight For the Fallen. He is set to face Cody at All out on August 31st in Chicago.