wrestling / News
Shawn Spears Reveals Bret Hart Gave Him Permission To Use The Sharpshooter
Shawn Spears finished his match with Baron Black on last night’s AEW Dynamite by getting him to submit to the Sharpshooter. Spears wrote a message on Twitter revealing he got permission from Bret Hart to use the move.
He wrote: “For those commenting: A while back, I sent a text to @BretHart asking a question. He told me: ‘Go for it, it works.’ Tonight as @IAmJericho mentioned, I paid tribute to a Canadian ICON by winning via the #Sharpshooter. It just makes sense. Mine now.#LoveYouBret”
For those commenting:
A while back, I sent a text to @BretHart asking a question.
He told me: “Go for it, it works”
Tonight as @IAmJericho mentioned, I paid tribute to a Canadian ICON by winning via the #Sharpshooter
It just makes sense. Mine now.#LoveYouBret @AEWrestling
— ⭐️Shawn Spears (@Perfec10n) April 30, 2020
