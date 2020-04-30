wrestling / News

Shawn Spears Reveals Bret Hart Gave Him Permission To Use The Sharpshooter

April 30, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Shawn Spears AEW Dark

Shawn Spears finished his match with Baron Black on last night’s AEW Dynamite by getting him to submit to the Sharpshooter. Spears wrote a message on Twitter revealing he got permission from Bret Hart to use the move.

He wrote: “For those commenting: A while back, I sent a text to @BretHart asking a question. He told me: ‘Go for it, it works.’ Tonight as @IAmJericho mentioned, I paid tribute to a Canadian ICON by winning via the #Sharpshooter. It just makes sense. Mine now.#LoveYouBret

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Shawn Spears, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading