wrestling / News
Shawn Spears Reveals WWE Asked Him to Become a Coach Before His Exit
– While recently speaking to WrestleTalk.com and Louis Dangoor, AEW wrestler Shawn Spears revealed that WWE had actually asked him on multiple occasions to be a coach before his exit from the company last year. Spears currently co-owns and runs a wrestling school together with current WWE Superstar Tyler Breeze.
While talking about training the next generation of talent, Shawn Spears revealed that WWE actually wanted him to do it at the WWE Performance Center as well. Spears stated, “[In WWE], we were relied on a lot to help younger talent. We enjoy helping younger talent. I was asked to be a coach on numerous occasions before I left.”
Ultimately, WWE granted Spears the release he requested in February 2019. Spears, formerly Tye Dillinger in WWE, would later join AEW, making his debut in May of that same year at Double or Nothing in the Casino Battle Royale. Spears is still currently part of the AEW roster.
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Added Stipulations To FTR’s Release From Company
- AEW Has Cut Back On Extras At Ringside, Pineapple Pete Not At Tapings
- Jim Ross Discusses Backstage Heat Between Sunny & Sable, What Started It, Marc Mero Not Wanting Sable to Take Bumps
- Bret Hart on Why He Intentionally Kicked British Bulldog During Their Summerslam Match (Video)