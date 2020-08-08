Shawn Spears Reveals WWE Asked Him to Become a Coach Before His Exit

– While recently speaking to WrestleTalk.com and Louis Dangoor, AEW wrestler Shawn Spears revealed that WWE had actually asked him on multiple occasions to be a coach before his exit from the company last year. Spears currently co-owns and runs a wrestling school together with current WWE Superstar Tyler Breeze.

While talking about training the next generation of talent, Shawn Spears revealed that WWE actually wanted him to do it at the WWE Performance Center as well. Spears stated, “[In WWE], we were relied on a lot to help younger talent. We enjoy helping younger talent. I was asked to be a coach on numerous occasions before I left.”

Ultimately, WWE granted Spears the release he requested in February 2019. Spears, formerly Tye Dillinger in WWE, would later join AEW, making his debut in May of that same year at Double or Nothing in the Casino Battle Royale. Spears is still currently part of the AEW roster.