Shawn Spears Asked About Royal Rumble Appearance Before WWE Return

Shawn Spears returned to WWE’s NXT brand last month but if he had his way, he would have come back a month earlier. In an interview with Fightful), Spears said that he asked about appearing at the 2024 Royal Rumble but thought he might have been too late. Here are highlights:

On asking to be in the Rumble: “All I will say is that I shot my shot. I just don’t think I got it in early enough. I think I was too late. But I did shoot my shot. I tried. All I can do is, ‘Hey, how about this?’ and then I let it go. I let the rest play out as it can. I think I was a little late to the party. So you never know. That’s what they tell you, right? You never know.”

On not returning to Tye Dillinger: “It was discussed. Preference wise, I was asked, ‘Hey, what would you prefer?’ I immediately felt that Shawn Spears was the best way to go. Then speaking with Shawn Michaels, he enjoyed the presentation of Shawn Spears. He enjoyed what I brought to the table in that aspect. He said, ‘How can we make this work?’ We were able to filter it up the ladder a little bit and we were able to make it all work. The good news is I have the rights to majority that I present. Whether that be name, music, logos. I have the rights to all of that. So I presented it as all possibilities and luckily enough, and thankfully enough, we were able to keep the same concept of what I was working with. Now it was just about adding in a few more elements and trying to compound the character that I’ve already been trying to filter out. I am a big character guy. I love characters. I grew up on the Rick Martels and the Rick Rudes and the Mr. Perfects. I love that stuff. So I will always be a character based driven professional wrestler. I love the entrances. That’s something I stole from Triple H. Go back and watch all his entrances from WrestleManias. They’re all awesome. They’re all little movies. I tell a lot of talent, ‘It’s the only time that everybody’s looking at you. So why not put all the effort you can into that entrance?’ So I’m always going to look for that entertainment aspect and all of that. So, yeah, I get long winded and I get excited when we start talking, but hopefully that kind of answers your question a little bit.”

On his new theme song: “Banger, right? Yeah, man. A very creative guy. That was what I was about to say, more importantly the guy’s a sweetheart. A sweetheart of a man. Incredibly, terribly gifted to the point where he’s able to knock those out. Not just for me, but for various people. So shout out to my man Josiah. I tried, but there are certain things where they have to change something up. They gotta switch something up. I do. It still plays in my playlist. I got that rocking every now and then, and I’m probably not going to let it go any time soon.”