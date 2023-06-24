Shawn Spears Says His ‘Chairman’ Character Isn’t Gone

In an interview with VIBE 105 (via Fightful), Shawn Spears spoke about his ‘Chairman’ persona in AEW, which he hasn’t been using in recent appearances. Spears has not swung a chair at his opponents in some time, but he says that could change soon.

He said: “First thing I thought when I hit him was ‘bullseye,’ that’s the first thing I thought. In terms of the backstage, I don’t pay attention to a lot of stuff online, especially since I’ve had my son, I just don’t have the time. Back then, I knew there was a lot of buzz and controversy. All that stuff is above my pay grade, I don’t care. My job is to go out and perform. I had a goal and I accomplished it. You guys are going to say what you’re going to say and watch what you’re going to watch. My job is to go out, perform, and let the chips fall where they may, and then go out and do it again the next week. It was a big moment. The Chairman is not gone, I will say that. The Chairman is just hibernating. He will be back, you will see him again. I will be swinging chairs again very soon.“