wrestling / News

Shawn Spears’ Stable Gets Name At NXT Roadblock

March 11, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT The Culling Image Credit: WWE

Shawn Spears’ stable officially has a name, being dubbed The Culling at NXT Roadblock. A vignette aired on Tuesday’s special episode of NXT featuring the quartet — Spears, Brooks Jensen, Niko Vance, and Izzi Dame — in which Spears said holding his first title in NXT felt great but that next week, the other three would take the D’Angelo Family’s heart when they battled Stacks, Luca Crusifino and Adriana Rizzo in tag team action.

The vignette revealed the group’s name as The Culling.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Shawn Spears, The Culling, WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading