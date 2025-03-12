Shawn Spears’ Stable Gets Name At NXT Roadblock

Shawn Spears’ stable officially has a name, being dubbed The Culling at NXT Roadblock. A vignette aired on Tuesday’s special episode of NXT featuring the quartet — Spears, Brooks Jensen, Niko Vance, and Izzi Dame — in which Spears said holding his first title in NXT felt great but that next week, the other three would take the D’Angelo Family’s heart when they battled Stacks, Luca Crusifino and Adriana Rizzo in tag team action.

The vignette revealed the group’s name as The Culling.