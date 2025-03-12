wrestling / News
Shawn Spears’ Stable Gets Name At NXT Roadblock
March 11, 2025 | Posted by
Shawn Spears’ stable officially has a name, being dubbed The Culling at NXT Roadblock. A vignette aired on Tuesday’s special episode of NXT featuring the quartet — Spears, Brooks Jensen, Niko Vance, and Izzi Dame — in which Spears said holding his first title in NXT felt great but that next week, the other three would take the D’Angelo Family’s heart when they battled Stacks, Luca Crusifino and Adriana Rizzo in tag team action.
The vignette revealed the group’s name as The Culling.
THE CULLING looks to take over all of #WWENXT!#WWERoadblock pic.twitter.com/3whTWIltxM
— WWE (@WWE) March 12, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on TNT Airing AEW Collision in Two Parts
- D-Von Dudley Addresses Fans Booing Hulk Hogan at the WWE Raw on Netflix Debut, Calls Hogan ‘One of the Biggest Liars’ in Wrestling
- Kevin Nash Disagrees With Comparisons Between John Cena And Hulk Hogan Turning Heel
- More Details Regarding Reported Backstage Heat On Jade Cargill