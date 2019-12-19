Shawn Spears Takes Stunners From Tony Khan and Aubrey Edwards Off-Air at AEW (Video)

– After taping a match for AEW Dark last night, Shawn Spears took part in a post-show off-air segment involving AEW President Tony Khan and referee Aubrey Edwards. Footage of the segment has surfaced online via Twitter, which you can see below.

During the in-ring segment, Tony Khan and referee Aubrey Edwards both hit Spears with a Stone Cold Stunner. Nick Jackson, Cody Rhodes, and Dustin Rhodes were also in the ring for the segment.