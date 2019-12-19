wrestling / News
Shawn Spears Takes Stunners From Tony Khan and Aubrey Edwards Off-Air at AEW (Video)
– After taping a match for AEW Dark last night, Shawn Spears took part in a post-show off-air segment involving AEW President Tony Khan and referee Aubrey Edwards. Footage of the segment has surfaced online via Twitter, which you can see below.
During the in-ring segment, Tony Khan and referee Aubrey Edwards both hit Spears with a Stone Cold Stunner. Nick Jackson, Cody Rhodes, and Dustin Rhodes were also in the ring for the segment.
Tony Khan Stone Cold Stunner on Spears @TonyKhan #AEWDynamite 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/OcaQegFyrJ
— MJF's Scarf (@MjfScarf) December 19, 2019
Ref Aubrey stone cold stunner on Spears @RefAubrey 👍 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/6aNmEKQYhz
— MJF's Scarf (@MjfScarf) December 19, 2019
Oh, & is @TonyKhan!#AEWCorpusChristi #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/AJsD6sp3TR
— Ruben90310 (@ruben90310) December 19, 2019
Just in case you didn’t know, @RefAubrey is a real badass! #AEWDynamite #AEWCorpusChristi pic.twitter.com/HhdoCkc42I
— Ruben90310 (@ruben90310) December 19, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Vince Russo Says Vince McMahon Didn’t Want Steve Austin To Speak, Didn’t Get the Austin 3:16 Promo
- Tito Santana Says Bobby Heenan and Jesse Ventura’s Racial Commentary Helped His Career, Discusses How Wrestling Has Evolved Today
- Eric Bischoff Thinks AEW Should Be Worried About Their Viewership Decline
- Jim Cornette Discusses If Vince McMahon Is As Touchy & Ready to Snap As Former WWE Creative Team Members Have Described Him As