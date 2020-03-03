wrestling / News

Various News: Shawn Spears & Tully Blanchard Open Call For Tag Team Partner, Mandy Leon Set for ROH Women’s Title Tournament

March 3, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
– Tully Blanchard and Shawn Spears tweeted today asking fans and wrestlers to send them 30 second videos on why they would be the best potential tag team partner for Spears. The duo is looking for the “perfect tag team partner.”

“Tully Blanchard and Shawn Spears (@Perfec10n) are looking for the Perfect Partner, could it be you? Submit your videos now using the hashtag #SearchForSpears or email them to: [email protected]

– Mandy Leon has been added to the ROH Women’s World Title tournament, which begins on April 24th at Quest for Gold in Philadelphia. Leon’s partner in The Allure, Angelina Love, is also set to participate in the tournament.

