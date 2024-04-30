Shawn Spears vs. Ridge Holland Set For This Week’s WWE NXT

Shawn Spears and Ridge Holland will do battle on night two of NXT Spring Breakin’. WWE announced on Monday that the match between the two is set for this week’s special episode of NXT, as you can see below.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs tomorrow night live on USA Network, is:

* ~NXT North American Championship Match: Oba Femi vs. Ivar

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Axiom & Nathan Frazer vs. Authors of Pain

* NXT Underground: Natalya vs. Lola Vice

* Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe vs. The OC

* Thea Hail vs. Jacy Jayne

* Ridge Holland vs. Shawn Spears