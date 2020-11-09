Shawn Spears vs. Scorpio Sky Added To This Week’s AEW Dynamite, Note On Previously Announced Young Bucks Title Defense

As previously reported, Shawn Spears vs. Scorpio Sky was pulled from last week’s edition of AEW Dynamite for precautionary reasons due to Sky being in contact with someone that had tested positive for COVID-19. According to F4WOnline.com, that match will now take place on this week’s episode of Dynamite.

F4WOnline also notes that AEW had originally announced that the Young Bucks would defend their AEW Tag Team titles against Top Flight on the show.

However, the site reports that the match won’t be happening on this week’s show and that the announcement was made prematurely, but the match could still take place in the future. Instead, the Young Bucks will be featured in a video package.

Here’s the updated lineup for AEW Dynamite:

* Bunkhouse Match: The Butcher & The Blade vs. The Natural Nightmares

* Shawn Spears vs. Scorpio Sky

* Tay Conti vs. Red Velvet

* Penta El Zero M vs. Rey Fenix

* MJF’s Inner Circle induction ceremony

* Cody to speak