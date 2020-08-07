Shawn Spears Thinks Wrestling Will Only Get Bigger and Better From Here, Says He Still Watches NXT

Shawn Spears sees a lot of reasons to be bullish on the future of wrestling with what he sees today, all things considered. Spears spoke with Sportskeeda for a new interview and discussed how he still watches NXT for the talent, what he pays attention to in terms of ratings and more. You can check out highlights below:

On the ratings “war”: “When I look at the totality of everything in terms of who’s watching what and what numbers are what, I don’t pay that great an attention to them, but when I do [see them], all is collectively is over a million people, 1.2, 1.4 million people watching and talking about professional wrestling.”

On watching NXT to keep up on the talent: “I spent a great deal of time in NXT and I still watch NXT, I watch it on DVR. I watch AEW and if I’m not around, I’ll DVR AEW as well, so I watch all wrestling across all boards as best I can. Ratings do matter, but they matter more to Corporate Heads and things that dictate matters above my pay grade. For me personally, all that matters is that on Wednesday nights there are hundreds of thousands, if not millions of people talking about professional wrestling. In this day and age, that is a beautiful thing.”

On feeling optimistic about the industry: “During this time, the majority of wrestling – especially independents – is shut down, and there’s not a lot of wrestling happening right now. The fact we’re still talking about it and communicating about it leads me to believe that, once the world opens up and people get back to normal, it’s only going to get bigger and better.”