– As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler was reportedly in attendance at this week’s WWE NXT TV tapings, and it’s said that she listed as a producer for a the Kelani Jordan vs. Lainey Reid match, along with Chris Girard. During a Twitch stream last night, Shayna Baszler confirmed that she was at the TV tapings and people requested she work with them, also noting why she was on headset in the gorilla position. She also noted that she’s still technically under contract with WWE as her non-compete period from when she was released in May has not yet expired. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Shayna Baszler on working with people at the WWE Performance Center: “I happened to be at the (WWE) P.C. working with people and I’m not gonna out the people that requested I work with them. So please, the dirt sheets are usually wrong so do not believe stuff.”

On why she was at the NXT TV tapings: “Okay, about the producing thing, that’s something that I’ve — okay, I don’t know if you guys — no, why would you know this? So, one time when Daniel Bryan was backstage when he was with WWE, he would always sit on the headset when he wasn’t wrestling and he always told me, you know, that’s when he learned the most was when he was on a headset. He learned a lot. He learned about what camera is actually looking for, what the calls are, what the timing is of the camera switches. Like, it helped him as a performer so, I figured during the times when I was home, I would go to NXT and I would sit on the headset just because on Raw and SmackDown, at the time, I don’t know if it’s still this way. I guess I haven’t been gone that long but only top guys were allowed to sit back in Gorilla for the rest of the show that wasn’t theirs — that matches weren’t theirs.”

On why she was sitting on headset and her contract status: “Well, I knew at NXT, I could get on the headset because I was a top guy there. So, I would do it just to learn to be a better… I knew I could get on a headset so I started sitting on a headset just to listen to the calls to learn, again, about being a performer… It helps you understand the TV part of wrestling, which is what WWE is, and so I was doing that. A couple of my friends got the okay because technically, I’m still under contract with them. To help out with some stuff in the ring, it happened to be on a Tuesday, I happened to sit on a headset, that’s it. That’s literally all that happened, guys…”

On WWE possibly considering her for a long-term role: “But yeah, could the possibility be there? Sure. I would have to decide if I’m ready to be done. But that’s a whole other thing, you know what I mean? I still think I have some stories to tell, maybe? But, I don’t know… All I can tell you is, is it a possibility? Sure, always, especially because I’ve kept such a good relationship at NXT and like I said, that was a place I’d always hung around. Just didn’t really feel the need to tell anyone but, who knows? Who knows? Maybe they’ll see everyone talking about it and want to do it now. I don’t know.

“Like I said, that would be great, right? I can’t throw myself on the floor till I’m 60. But, as of right now, I have no job. Well, I shouldn’t say that. As of right now, I’m still under my 90 days left. But, as for anything else, who knows? A side of me kind of hopes they see everyone talking about it and then they think about it because what leverage that would have for me…”

On her interest in returning to Japan: “Honestly, I really kind of wanna go back to Japan. But, I’ve wrestled all the Joshis that I want to except for… Ah, there’s a couple, I guess.”